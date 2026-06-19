HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.6364.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DINO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

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HF Sinclair Stock Down 2.4%

HF Sinclair stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $74.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.83.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. HF Sinclair's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio is 30.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,975,916.90. This represents a 18.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $166,236.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,794.81. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 13,736 shares of company stock worth $954,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company's stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,791 shares of the company's stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company's stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company's stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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