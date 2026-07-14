HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.2727.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DINO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HF Sinclair from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research lowered HF Sinclair from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded HF Sinclair to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy bought 1,508 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $100,010.56. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,253.84. The trade was a 11.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $690,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,975,916.90. This represents a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,736 shares of company stock worth $954,694. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Steadtrust LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,608 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company's stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $81.72 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.72. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $42.16 and a 1 year high of $82.05.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.75. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.46%.The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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