HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) CFO Sells $51,545.13 in Stock

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) CFO Vivek Garg sold 717 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $51,545.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at $824,937.75. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get HF Sinclair alerts: Sign Up

HF Sinclair Trading Down 3.9%

NYSE:DINO traded down $2.75 on Thursday, hitting $68.37. 1,803,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,515. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.57 and a 200-day moving average of $55.47. HF Sinclair Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.46%.The firm's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DINO shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded HF Sinclair from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.91.

Get Our Latest Report on HF Sinclair

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,830,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $775,556,000 after purchasing an additional 446,867 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,259,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $484,631,000 after purchasing an additional 560,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,364,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,260,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,142,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,027,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359,370 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,880,000 after purchasing an additional 523,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company's stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HF Sinclair, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HF Sinclair wasn't on the list.

While HF Sinclair currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here