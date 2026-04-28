HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading 5.8% Higher - Time to Buy?

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.6990. Approximately 268,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,006,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPK. Zacks Research cut HighPeak Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HighPeak Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 5.5%

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $843.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.21 and a beta of 0.60.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $742,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 831.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,047 shares of the company's stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 96,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,153 shares of the company's stock worth $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 94,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company's stock.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc NASDAQ: HPK is a Delaware‐incorporated independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The firm focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of onshore petroleum assets in the continental United States. Its operations encompass the full upstream value chain, including exploration, drilling, completion and production activities aimed at maximizing hydrocarbon recovery and operational efficiency.

The company’s primary business activities include identifying and acquiring conventional and unconventional oil and gas properties, applying advanced drilling and completion technologies, and managing midstream logistics to optimize product flow.

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