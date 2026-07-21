Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Mizuho's price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.04% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Highwoods Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.67.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIW

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 1.0%

HIW opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $214.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $209.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Highwoods Properties declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 792 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 752.0% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, leases and manages office properties. The company's portfolio is primarily focused on Class A office space, with an emphasis on high-quality buildings in key urban and suburban submarkets. Highwoods seeks to generate long-term, recurring revenues through a mix of in-place lease renewals, strategic dispositions and build-to-suit developments. Its asset management platform drives operational efficiencies and tenant service initiatives across its holdings.

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Highwoods Properties has expanded its presence to eight major metropolitan regions across the Southeastern United States and Texas.

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