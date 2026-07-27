Hillman Solutions (HLMN) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Hillman Solutions to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $433.6710 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $370.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $371.73 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.30%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hillman Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of HLMN opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLMN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Hillman Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Hillman Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hillman Solutions

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 623,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 399,647 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,567,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions NASDAQ: HLMN is a leading provider of hardware and related products to the home improvement, retail, industrial and manufacturing markets. The company's portfolio encompasses key duplication systems and security solutions, hardware essentials such as fasteners and anchors, signage and labeling products, and outdoor and seasonal items. Hillman's product offerings are sold through a network of major home improvement retailers, wholesalers, independent distributors and other specialty outlets.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman grew from a family-run enterprise into a global supplier of hardware solutions.

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