Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $370.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.38 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.60%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

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Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

HLMN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.78. 2,172,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company's fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96.

Insider Activity at Hillman Solutions

In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Amanda Kitzberger sold 11,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $97,855.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 72,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,895.45. This represents a 13.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Hillman Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $11.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Hillman Solutions NASDAQ: HLMN is a leading provider of hardware and related products to the home improvement, retail, industrial and manufacturing markets. The company's portfolio encompasses key duplication systems and security solutions, hardware essentials such as fasteners and anchors, signage and labeling products, and outdoor and seasonal items. Hillman's product offerings are sold through a network of major home improvement retailers, wholesalers, independent distributors and other specialty outlets.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman grew from a family-run enterprise into a global supplier of hardware solutions.

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