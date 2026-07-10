Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 515.87 and traded as high as GBX 520.50. Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 520, with a volume of 111,114 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HFG. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Hilton Food Group from GBX 740 to GBX 790 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Shore Capital Group reissued a "house stock" rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 815 target price on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 703.75.

View Our Latest Report on Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group Stock Performance

The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 527.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 515.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of £467.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Bindi Foyle purchased 3,761 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 529 per share, with a total value of £19,895.69. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc is a leading international food and supply chain services partner. We partner with leading retailers, brands and food service partners across the world. We offer a unique multi-category proposition of outstanding protein products including meat, seafood, vegan and vegetarian, and easier meals. We also offer a range of supply chain service expertise and solutions through our investment in innovative, leading technology such as Foods Connected, Agito Group and Cellular Agriculture Ltd. We are a business of over 7,000 employees, operating from 24 technologically advanced food processing, packing and logistics facilities across 19 markets in Europe, Asia Pacific and North America.

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