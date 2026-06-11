Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HGV. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.89.

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Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of HGV stock opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $36.79 and a 12 month high of $53.82.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.43. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 190,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $9,908,919.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 904,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,957,235.13. This represents a 17.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 32,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,568,347.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,270,190.90. This trade represents a 32.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,315 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,497. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leonteq Securities AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 189.7% in the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 672 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 743.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company's stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading developer and marketer of premium vacation ownership resorts. The company specializes in selling timeshare interests in vacation properties under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand, enabling members to purchase deeded real estate interests and utilize a points-based system for booking stays. Alongside new sales, the company provides ongoing management services for its portfolio of resorts, ensuring high standards of guest services, resort maintenance, and member engagement through its proprietary technology platform.

In addition to vacation ownership sales, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a comprehensive suite of membership benefits.

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