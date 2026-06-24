Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.64 and last traded at $54.9620, with a volume of 134053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.34.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HGV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $56.89.

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Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average is $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.43. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 3.16%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 190,813 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $9,908,919.09. Following the transaction, the insider owned 904,241 shares in the company, valued at $46,957,235.13. This trade represents a 17.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 32,907 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,568,347.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 68,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,270,190.90. The trade was a 32.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 229,315 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,497 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 489.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,535 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,871,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,163,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,648,000 after acquiring an additional 684,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,258,391 shares of the company's stock worth $94,423,000 after purchasing an additional 577,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,936,994 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,680,000 after acquiring an additional 521,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company's stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading developer and marketer of premium vacation ownership resorts. The company specializes in selling timeshare interests in vacation properties under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand, enabling members to purchase deeded real estate interests and utilize a points-based system for booking stays. Alongside new sales, the company provides ongoing management services for its portfolio of resorts, ensuring high standards of guest services, resort maintenance, and member engagement through its proprietary technology platform.

In addition to vacation ownership sales, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a comprehensive suite of membership benefits.

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