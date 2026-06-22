Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . 1,402,192 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session's volume of 896,590 shares.The stock last traded at $52.7290 and had previously closed at $52.73.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HGV has been the topic of several research reports. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HGV

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Hilton Grand Vacations's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 190,813 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $9,908,919.09. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 904,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,957,235.13. This represents a 17.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $261,230.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,395.20. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 229,315 shares of company stock worth $11,738,497 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,449 shares of the company's stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,322 shares of the company's stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 189.7% during the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 672 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading developer and marketer of premium vacation ownership resorts. The company specializes in selling timeshare interests in vacation properties under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand, enabling members to purchase deeded real estate interests and utilize a points-based system for booking stays. Alongside new sales, the company provides ongoing management services for its portfolio of resorts, ensuring high standards of guest services, resort maintenance, and member engagement through its proprietary technology platform.

In addition to vacation ownership sales, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a comprehensive suite of membership benefits.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hilton Grand Vacations, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hilton Grand Vacations wasn't on the list.

While Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here