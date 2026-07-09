Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.23, but opened at $48.84. Hilton Grand Vacations shares last traded at $48.9010, with a volume of 15,950 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HGV shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $56.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.65.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 32,907 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,568,347.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 68,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,270,190.90. This trade represents a 32.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark D. Wang sold 190,813 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $9,908,919.09. Following the transaction, the insider owned 904,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,957,235.13. The trade was a 17.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 229,315 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,497 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leonteq Securities AG raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 189.7% during the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 672 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 743.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company's stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading developer and marketer of premium vacation ownership resorts. The company specializes in selling timeshare interests in vacation properties under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand, enabling members to purchase deeded real estate interests and utilize a points-based system for booking stays. Alongside new sales, the company provides ongoing management services for its portfolio of resorts, ensuring high standards of guest services, resort maintenance, and member engagement through its proprietary technology platform.

In addition to vacation ownership sales, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a comprehensive suite of membership benefits.

See Also

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