Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock Price Down 5.3% - Time to Sell?

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.20 and last traded at $50.11. Approximately 122,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 927,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.91.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 32,907 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,568,347.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,190.90. This represents a 32.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,595 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $261,230.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $657,395.20. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 229,315 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,497 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth about $1,541,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 180,370 shares of the company's stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 743.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company's stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading developer and marketer of premium vacation ownership resorts. The company specializes in selling timeshare interests in vacation properties under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand, enabling members to purchase deeded real estate interests and utilize a points-based system for booking stays. Alongside new sales, the company provides ongoing management services for its portfolio of resorts, ensuring high standards of guest services, resort maintenance, and member engagement through its proprietary technology platform.

In addition to vacation ownership sales, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a comprehensive suite of membership benefits.

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