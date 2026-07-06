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This Edge AI Stock Just Got a Huge Vote of Confidence From Wall Street

Thomas Hughes
Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Clare Titus
July 6, 2026
Ambarella logo displayed on a device mounted on a pole near a vehicle with digital sensor overlay graphics.

Key Points

  • Rosenblatt raised its Ambarella price target to a Wall Street high of $120 in late June, naming the stock a top pick for the second half of 2026.
  • Ambarella's edge AI and computer vision chips position it as a leader in surveillance, drones, autonomous vehicles, and robotics, driving analyst optimism.
  • Analysts hold a consensus Moderate Buy rating with heavy institutional buying, while rising trading volume and record automotive revenue suggest AMBA could reach new highs.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Ambarella Today

Ambarella, Inc. stock logo
AMBAAMBA 90-day performance
Ambarella
$83.01 +4.65 (+5.94%)
As of 12:08 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$48.30
$96.69
Price Target
$101.13
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Ambarella’s NASDAQ: AMBA stock price has struggled with traction for years, but that may be coming to an end. The company's shift to computer vision and edge AI is paying off, and analysts are giving it the credit it deserves. Rosenblatt notably raised its price target to a Wall Street high of $120 in late June, calling the stock a Top Pick for the 2nd half of 2026.

In analyst Kevin Cassidy’s view, Ambarella is a pure play on physical AI, perhaps the ultimate play, as its low-power, high-performance System-on-a-Chip (SoC) designs provide utility across a wide range of use cases. With AI shifting to the application phase, Ambarella is well-positioned to capture market share in surveillance, drones, autonomous vehicles, and, most importantly, robotics.

Ambarella's Strengths Make It Mission-Critical for Manufacturers

Ambarella’s advantages span four major pillars: efficiency, advanced processing capabilities, a unified software stack, and multi-sensor functionality. Power efficiency has been described as “extreme.” Edge AI processors handle many complex tasks at the sensor endpoint, reducing latency and the cost of sending data to the cloud, along with alleviating thermal and bandwidth constraints.

Advanced processing enables multi-functionality at the endpoint, including real-time quality enhancement, high-dynamic-range enhancement, and fisheye dewarping. The unified stack makes deployments easy, reducing original equipment manufacturer (OEM) time-to-market, while the multisensor functionality delivers industry-leading performance: integrating computer vision with AI-enhanced radar yields sharper edges on scanned objects, enabling safer operations for robots and vehicles.

Analyst Trends Firm Up: Ambarella Forecasted to Hit Long-Term Highs

Rosenblatt has not been the only analyst firm to take note. Analyst trends in early July include a firm consensus Moderate Buy rating, a 57% Buy-side bias among 14 tracked by MarketBeat, and a steadily increasing consensus price target. Up nearly 20% on a trailing 12-month basis, the consensus in early July forecasts about 20% upside from the critical support target and would be sufficient for a multi-year high. More importantly, the trend is moving toward the high end, and institutions are buying into the outlook.

Institutional trends have been equally bullish, providing support at the lower end of AMBA’s long-term range and limiting downside in the second half. As it stands, the group owns more than 80% of the stock and has accumulated at a pace of more than $2 to $1 over the trailing 12 months. Activity in Q2 2026 has been particularly bullish, with the balance ramping to nearly $24 bought for each $1 sold.

In this scenario, AMBA’s stock price could gain momentum as it advances, potentially triggering an influx of capital with a close at new highs. The opportunity for investors is to get into AMBA stock early, while it is still trading within its long-term range and before fear of missing out (FOMO) grips the market.

Short interest is another factor for investors to be aware of. The short interest is not astronomically high in early July, about 7%, but has been rising in recent reports. The risk is that short sellers can cap gains in this stock, but that is a near-term problem, given recent earnings results, guidance, and analyst activity. The more likely scenario is that shorts begin covering, if not over the summer, then by early fall when the subsequent earnings release is expected.

Ambarella Stock Poised for Gains With Catalysts Ahead

Ambarella’s guidance forecast a sequential acceleration in revenue and solid profitability metrics, tied to favorable commentary on demand dynamics, particularly in the automotive sector. Automotive revenue hit another record in Q1, driven by deepening penetration and strength in the commercial market.

Additionally, CEO Fermi Wang noted growing client interest in broader, deeper partnerships across end markets such as edge infrastructure and robotics, so guidance may be cautious. The Q2 results, expected in late August, will likely be better than forecast.

The long-term opportunity is growth, profits, and cash flow. Analysts are forecasting improvements in the coming quarters, but the data is limited. Few long-term price targets exist, and much of the available commentary does not account for the company’s growing strengths. The likely outcome is that results continue to accelerate sequentially, driving analysts into a persistently bullish revision cycle that helps bolster market sentiment (and stock prices) over time.

Ambarella’s stock price reflects the budding opportunity. While price action has remained within its trading range, Rosenblatt’s price target increase and commentary triggered a single-day 28% stock price increase, revealing a market ready to buy.

AMBA charts displaying a move higher on both a short-term and long-term timeframe.

Not only does the action show strong support within the range, but the indicators suggest another upswing is likely. The question is whether AMBA will reach a new high sooner or later, and the answer may be sooner. Trading volume is on the rise, suggesting demand for AMBA is increasing and the available share count is dwindling.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ambarella Right Now?

Before you consider Ambarella, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ambarella wasn't on the list.

While Ambarella currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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Thomas Hughes
About The Author

Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Ambarella (AMBA)
3.8055 of 5 stars		$84.758.2%N/AN/AModerate Buy$101.13
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