Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.27 per share and revenue of $3.3186 billion for the quarter. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.95 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 12.56%.The company's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $323.54 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $253.54 and a 1 year high of $358.00. The company has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $333.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.27.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's payout ratio is 9.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HLT. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie Infrastructure boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $350.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hilton Worldwide

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1,222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 820,991 shares of the company's stock worth $212,998,000 after purchasing an additional 758,930 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 126.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,138,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $303,173,000 after buying an additional 635,220 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,092,347 shares of the company's stock worth $1,462,778,000 after buying an additional 475,896 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,754,958 shares of the company's stock worth $791,362,000 after buying an additional 375,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,286,659 shares of the company's stock worth $369,593,000 after acquiring an additional 311,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company's stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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