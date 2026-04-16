Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $363.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $350.00 to $363.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock's current price.

HLT has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $373.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. HSBC lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $318.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $329.55.

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Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.0%

HLT stock opened at $332.13 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $308.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.44. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $201.15 and a 52-week high of $333.86. The company has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 12.10%.The business's revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $36,283,328.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,445 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,194.15. The trade was a 75.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,971,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 38,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 73,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 623,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $4,684,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company's stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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