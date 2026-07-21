Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $365.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $363.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price points to a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock's previous close.

HLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $353.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $350.36.

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Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $324.96. 293,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,085. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $253.54 and a fifty-two week high of $358.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.09 and a 200 day moving average of $317.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 720 shares of the company's stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company's stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company's stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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