Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.280-2.340 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.890-9.010 EPS.

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Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of HLT stock opened at $330.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.51. The company has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $253.54 and a 12-month high of $358.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 12.56%.Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.280-2.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.890-9.010 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Macquarie Infrastructure upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $350.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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