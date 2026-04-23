Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Susquehanna Analyst Says

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $255.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Susquehanna's price objective points to a potential upside of 3.39% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HLT. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $304.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $303.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $334.09.

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Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of HLT opened at $333.69 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $213.82 and a 1 year high of $344.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.19. The stock has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 12.10%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Hilton Worldwide's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $36,283,328.83. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,445 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,194.15. This trade represents a 75.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 38,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 73,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 623,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $4,684,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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