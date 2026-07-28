Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.890-9.010 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hilton Worldwide also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.280-2.340 EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Macquarie Infrastructure raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $376.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $363.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $350.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.6%

HLT stock opened at $330.33 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $253.54 and a twelve month high of $358.00. The company has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $334.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.51.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 12.56%.The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.32 billion. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.280-2.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.890-9.010 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company's stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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