Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Up 5.7% - Should You Buy?

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX - Get Free Report) rose 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.76. Approximately 205,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,352,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Himax Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Himax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HIMX

Himax Technologies Trading Up 10.0%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.16 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.28%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Himax Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.040 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,718,698 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $46,836,000 after acquiring an additional 489,903 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,400,014 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,036,000 after acquiring an additional 165,508 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,429,263 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,126 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,105,000 after acquiring an additional 139,703 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 825,971 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 162,809 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: HIMX is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in display imaging technologies. The company designs and develops a comprehensive portfolio of display driver integrated circuits (DDICs), timing controllers, and other high-speed interface chips that enable high-resolution panels for a wide array of electronic devices. Himax's solutions are tailored to support both LCD and OLED displays, ensuring compatibility with television sets, desktop monitors, laptops, tablets, smartphones and wearable devices.

In addition to core display driver products, Himax offers wafer-level optics and liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) microdisplay solutions for applications in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets.

Further Reading

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