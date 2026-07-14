Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIMS. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $24.50 price objective on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on HIMS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 23,726 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $830,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,365,135. This trade represents a 11.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 9,463 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $283,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 299,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,981,040. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 167,161 shares of company stock valued at $5,041,152 over the last 90 days. 11.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 801.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 70.0% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 775 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company's stock.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE:HIMS opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.19, a P/E/G ratio of 96.75 and a beta of 2.35. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.44). Hims & Hers Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The business had revenue of $608.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Hims & Hers Health's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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