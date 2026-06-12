Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Down 6.3% - Here's Why

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $27.0610. 3,162,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 30,509,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $32.00 price target on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.70.

Get Our Latest Report on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.69, a PEG ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.44). Hims & Hers Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The business had revenue of $608.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, COO Michael Chi sold 97,289 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $2,402,065.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 407,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,055,792.58. This trade represents a 19.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 36,922 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $956,279.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 281,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,300,355.30. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,644. Corporate insiders own 11.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company's stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

Further Reading

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