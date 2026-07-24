Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price objective points to a potential downside of 5.01% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HIMS. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Hims & Hers Health from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.43.

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Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE HIMS traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.42. The company had a trading volume of 19,157,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,761,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.44, a PEG ratio of 89.16 and a beta of 2.35. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $608.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 18,197 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $619,243.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 284,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,675,443.63. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 7,573 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $229,083.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,220. This trade represents a 40.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,339. Corporate insiders own 11.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,925,666 shares of the company's stock worth $679,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,525 shares of the company's stock worth $237,210,000 after buying an additional 132,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,509,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 608,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 194.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,357,672 shares of the company's stock worth $90,465,000 after buying an additional 2,877,550 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 62.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $235,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company's stock.

Key Hims & Hers Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hims & Hers Health this week:

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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