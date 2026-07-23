Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading 8.5% Higher - Still a Buy?

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.65 and last traded at $34.3880. 10,446,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 27,624,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on HIMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 5.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.39, a P/E/G ratio of 92.11 and a beta of 2.35.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.44). Hims & Hers Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The company had revenue of $608.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 7,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $261,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 284,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,374,873.29. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Michael Chi sold 14,027 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $441,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 432,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,611,906. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,126 shares of company stock worth $2,711,339. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 4.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,000 shares of the company's stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company's stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 775 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company's stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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