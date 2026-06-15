Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Up 11.4% - Here's Why

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) was up 11.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.69 and last traded at $29.8670. Approximately 10,285,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 30,489,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 10.0%

The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -327.70, a PEG ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.44). Hims & Hers Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The company had revenue of $608.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $616.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Irene Becklund sold 5,529 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $136,511.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,086.88. The trade was a 38.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Chi sold 97,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $2,402,065.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 407,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,055,792.58. The trade was a 19.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 212,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,644 in the last ninety days. 11.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company's stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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