Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Chairman Sells $5,018,373.48 in Stock

Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE - Get Free Report) Chairman Gabriel M.I. Mecklenburg sold 83,334 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $5,018,373.48. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 83,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,018,373.48. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Gabriel M.I. Mecklenburg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Gabriel M.I. Mecklenburg sold 83,333 shares of Hinge Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $4,482,482.07.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Gabriel M.I. Mecklenburg sold 50,000 shares of Hinge Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Gabriel M.I. Mecklenburg sold 33,333 shares of Hinge Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $1,501,651.65.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Gabriel M.I. Mecklenburg sold 50,000 shares of Hinge Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $1,923,000.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Gabriel M.I. Mecklenburg sold 166,666 shares of Hinge Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $7,553,303.12.

Get Hinge Health alerts: Sign Up

Hinge Health Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:HNGE traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.62. The company had a trading volume of 998,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,155. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.75. Hinge Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $62.18.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.33. Hinge Health had a negative net margin of 78.95% and a negative return on equity of 310.62%. The company had revenue of $182.31 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hinge Health Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hinge Health from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hinge Health from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Hinge Health from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Hinge Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Hinge Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hinge Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hinge Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hinge Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Hinge Health in the second quarter worth approximately $869,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hinge Health in the second quarter worth $19,706,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,258,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $657,000.

Hinge Health Company Profile

Hinge Health NYSE: HNGE is a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) clinic that provides end-to-end solutions for the prevention and management of musculoskeletal conditions. The company's platform combines wearable motion sensors, personalized exercise therapy guided by licensed physical therapists, and behavioral health coaching to deliver tailored treatment plans. By integrating technology with evidence-based clinical protocols, Hinge Health aims to reduce pain, improve mobility and decrease reliance on more invasive interventions such as surgery or opioid prescriptions.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Hinge Health partners with employers, health plans and other payers to offer its self-directed, app-based programs.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hinge Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hinge Health wasn't on the list.

While Hinge Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here