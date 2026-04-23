Hippo (HIPO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $130.6820 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Hippo Stock Up 1.2%

Hippo stock opened at $28.80 on Thursday. Hippo has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $747.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Torben Ostergaard sold 6,105 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $174,419.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,334,047.58. This represents a 11.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Mccathron sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $130,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 610,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,432.50. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,705 shares of company stock worth $597,934. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hippo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIPO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Hippo by 270.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hippo by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,174 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIPO has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Hippo in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised Hippo to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Hippo from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Hippo from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hippo currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $37.67.

View Our Latest Report on Hippo

About Hippo

Hippo Enterprises Inc is a technology-driven home insurance company that offers modernized homeowners insurance products through a digital-first platform. Leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence and smart home devices, the company designs tailored coverage plans intended to streamline the underwriting process and deliver more comprehensive protection for homeowners. Hippo's policies typically include standard dwelling coverage, personal property protection and liability insurance, along with optional add-ons such as water backup, home computer systems and equipment breakdown coverage.

Through its online portal and partner network of licensed insurance agents, Hippo provides policyholders with a range of services aimed at minimizing risk and preventing losses before they occur.

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