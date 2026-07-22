Hitachi (HTHIY) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its resultson Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Hitachi to post earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $15.5039 billion for the quarter.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Hitachi had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.44 billion. On average, analysts expect Hitachi to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Hitachi Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTHIY opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. Hitachi has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Hitachi from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hitachi

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. OTCMKTS: HTHIY is a Tokyo-headquartered multinational conglomerate that operates a diversified portfolio of businesses spanning information technology, energy and power systems, industrial machinery, transportation systems, and digital solutions. Founded in 1910 by engineer Namihei Odaira in the city of Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, the company grew from an electrical repair shop and early induction motor manufacturing into a global engineering and technology group. Hitachi positions itself as a "social innovation" company, combining operational technology, information technology and domain knowledge to address infrastructure and industry challenges.

The company's activities include design and manufacture of heavy industrial equipment and construction machinery, delivery of rail and urban transportation systems, development and provision of power generation and grid equipment, and enterprise IT services including systems integration and cloud solutions.

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