Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Shares of Hitachi Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,538,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the previous session's volume of 600,275 shares.The stock last traded at $31.4150 and had previously closed at $31.50.

Get Hitachi alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Nomura raised Hitachi to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hitachi presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Report on Hitachi

Hitachi Trading Up 0.7%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $143.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.44 billion. Hitachi had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 7.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hitachi Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. OTCMKTS: HTHIY is a Tokyo-headquartered multinational conglomerate that operates a diversified portfolio of businesses spanning information technology, energy and power systems, industrial machinery, transportation systems, and digital solutions. Founded in 1910 by engineer Namihei Odaira in the city of Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, the company grew from an electrical repair shop and early induction motor manufacturing into a global engineering and technology group. Hitachi positions itself as a "social innovation" company, combining operational technology, information technology and domain knowledge to address infrastructure and industry challenges.

The company's activities include design and manufacture of heavy industrial equipment and construction machinery, delivery of rail and urban transportation systems, development and provision of power generation and grid equipment, and enterprise IT services including systems integration and cloud solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hitachi, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hitachi wasn't on the list.

While Hitachi currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here