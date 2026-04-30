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Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Hitachi logo with Multi-Sector Conglomerates background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trading volume surged 156% to 1,538,057 shares mid-day, with the stock trading around $31.42 (market cap ≈ $143.9B) and up about 0.7% on the session.
  • Analyst sentiment improved after Nomura upgraded Hitachi to a "Strong Buy"; the three‑analyst consensus is a "Moderate Buy" (1 Strong Buy, 2 Holds).
  • Quarterly results mixed: EPS beat at $0.23 vs. $0.21 expected while revenue slightly missed ($19.38B vs. $19.44B), and analysts expect roughly $1.18 EPS for the year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Hitachi Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,538,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the previous session's volume of 600,275 shares.The stock last traded at $31.4150 and had previously closed at $31.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Nomura raised Hitachi to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hitachi presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Report on Hitachi

Hitachi Trading Up 0.7%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $143.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.44 billion. Hitachi had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 7.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hitachi Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hitachi

(Get Free Report)

Hitachi, Ltd. OTCMKTS: HTHIY is a Tokyo-headquartered multinational conglomerate that operates a diversified portfolio of businesses spanning information technology, energy and power systems, industrial machinery, transportation systems, and digital solutions. Founded in 1910 by engineer Namihei Odaira in the city of Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, the company grew from an electrical repair shop and early induction motor manufacturing into a global engineering and technology group. Hitachi positions itself as a "social innovation" company, combining operational technology, information technology and domain knowledge to address infrastructure and industry challenges.

The company's activities include design and manufacture of heavy industrial equipment and construction machinery, delivery of rail and urban transportation systems, development and provision of power generation and grid equipment, and enterprise IT services including systems integration and cloud solutions.

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