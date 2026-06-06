HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.90.

HIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. New Street Research set a $5.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Thursday.

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Insider Buying and Selling at HIVE Digital Technologies

In other news, COO Luke Rossy sold 66,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $304,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 215,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $982,550. The trade was a 23.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan B. Mcgee sold 16,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $74,315.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 208,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $926,935. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 9.44% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 1,885.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company's stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Down 13.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $7.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $996.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 3.74.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 49.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting HIVE Digital Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting HIVE Digital Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed its Buy rating and set a $10.00 price target , implying significant upside from current levels. Benzinga

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed its rating and set a , implying significant upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised several forward EPS estimates, suggesting a slightly improved outlook for HIVE Digital Technologies’ business trajectory. Tickerreport.com

Northland Securities raised several forward EPS estimates, suggesting a slightly improved outlook for HIVE Digital Technologies’ business trajectory. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating and $7.00 price target , indicating analysts still see value in the shares despite recent losses. MarketBeat

HC Wainwright also maintained a rating and , indicating analysts still see value in the shares despite recent losses. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst estimates remain negative overall for FY2027, with both Northland and HC Wainwright forecasting losses, though their full-year views vary. MarketBeat

Analyst estimates remain negative overall for FY2027, with both Northland and HC Wainwright forecasting losses, though their full-year views vary. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut some near-term earnings estimates, including Q1 and Q2 2027, which points to softer expectations for profitability. MarketBeat

HC Wainwright cut some near-term earnings estimates, including Q1 and Q2 2027, which points to softer expectations for profitability. Negative Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings report missed both EPS and revenue expectations, reinforcing concerns about execution and margins. MarketBeat

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure company that specializes in the mining of digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Using high-performance GPU and ASIC hardware, HIVE deploys proprietary mining rigs across multiple data centers to validate transactions on major blockchain networks. The company’s operations are designed to maximize hashing power while maintaining efficiency and uptime, enabling it to build and hold a portfolio of mined cryptocurrencies.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, HIVE Digital operates data center facilities in North America and Europe, including Canada, Sweden and Iceland.

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