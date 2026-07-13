HMH Holding Inc (NASDAQ:HMH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HMH Holding Inc (NASDAQ:HMH - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,013,840 shares, a growth of 212.1% from the June 15th total of 324,816 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 633,293 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

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HMH Price Performance

NASDAQ:HMH traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.20. 16,001 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,156. The firm's 50 day moving average is $20.64. HMH has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

HMH (NASDAQ:HMH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $17,240.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.32 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HMH. Wall Street Zen downgraded HMH from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on HMH in a report on Sunday, April 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research cut HMH from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Evercore initiated coverage on HMH in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on HMH in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, HMH currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HMH

HMH Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) is an education and learning company that produces curricular content, instructional materials, assessment tools and digital learning platforms primarily for the K–12 market. The company develops and licenses print and digital resources designed to support classroom instruction, remote and blended learning, and student assessment across a range of subjects and grade levels.

HMH’s offerings include core and supplemental curricula, adaptive and online learning technologies, formative and summative assessments, and professional development services for educators.

Further Reading

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