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HMH (NASDAQ:HMH) Now Covered by Analysts at Pickering Energy Partners

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026

Key Points

  • Multiple firms including Pickering Energy Partners, Piper Sandler, Evercore, Stifel and Citigroup have initiated coverage with "outperform/overweight/buy" calls, leaving HMH with an average analyst rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.40.
  • HMH opened at $20.13 and sits within a 52‑week range of $16.32–$21.00, meaning the average analyst target implies roughly a 41% upside from the current price.
  • Insiders have been buying materially: CFO Thomas W. McGee bought 50,000 shares and Roy A. Dyrseth bought 8,000, with insiders purchasing 74,000 shares worth $1.48 million over the past 90 days, indicating management confidence.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of HMH (NASDAQ:HMH - Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set an "outperform" rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HMH. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on HMH in a report on Monday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Evercore began coverage on HMH in a research report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HMH from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on HMH in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HMH in a report on Sunday. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, HMH currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $28.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HMH

HMH Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HMH opened at $20.13 on Monday. HMH has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HMH news, insider Roy A. Dyrseth acquired 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 68,276 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,365,520. This represents a 13.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Mcgee bought 50,000 shares of HMH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 147,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,946,760. This represents a 51.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 74,000 shares of company stock worth $1,480,000.

About HMH

(Get Free Report)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) is an education and learning company that produces curricular content, instructional materials, assessment tools and digital learning platforms primarily for the K–12 market. The company develops and licenses print and digital resources designed to support classroom instruction, remote and blended learning, and student assessment across a range of subjects and grade levels.

HMH’s offerings include core and supplemental curricula, adaptive and online learning technologies, formative and summative assessments, and professional development services for educators.

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Analyst Recommendations for HMH (NASDAQ:HMH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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