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Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Hochschild Mining logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down pre-market to $7.93 from a prior close of $8.83, with only about 2,500 shares trading.
  • The stock is trading below its 50‑day SMA ($8.79)200‑day SMA ($7.30), and shows low leverage (debt/equity 0.26) alongside tight liquidity (quick ratio 0.80, current ratio 0.99).
  • Hochschild Mining is a London‑based precious metals miner focused on high‑grade underground silver production (with gold as a by‑product) across Latin America.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Hochschild Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:HCHDF - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $7.93. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hochschild Mining plc is a London‐based precious metals company engaged in the exploration, development and operation of underground silver and gold mines. The company focuses on extracting and processing high-grade ore through conventional underground mining methods, with silver as its primary product and gold as a valuable by‐product. Its operations encompass a full value chain, from exploration and feasibility studies to production and marketing of refined metals.

The company traces its heritage to early 20th‐century mining initiatives in South America and has built a strategic presence across Latin America.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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