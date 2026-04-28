Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Shares of Hochschild Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:HCHDF - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $7.93. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

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Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc is a London‐based precious metals company engaged in the exploration, development and operation of underground silver and gold mines. The company focuses on extracting and processing high-grade ore through conventional underground mining methods, with silver as its primary product and gold as a valuable by‐product. Its operations encompass a full value chain, from exploration and feasibility studies to production and marketing of refined metals.

The company traces its heritage to early 20th‐century mining initiatives in South America and has built a strategic presence across Latin America.

Further Reading

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