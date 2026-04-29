Holley (HLLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Holley (NYSE:HLLY - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Holley to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $153.8270 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Holley (NYSE:HLLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.76 million. Holley had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.13%. On average, analysts expect Holley to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Holley Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of HLLY opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. Holley has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.50 million, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Holley by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 238,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 89,394 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Holley by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 283,049 shares of the company's stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 21,121 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Holley by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,456 shares of the company's stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 38,564 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Holley by 939.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 155,357 shares of the company's stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 140,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Holley by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Holley from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Holley from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $4.50 price target on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Holley has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Holley

About Holley

Holley Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of high‐performance automotive products for the enthusiast market. Through its portfolio of well‐known brands, the company develops fuel delivery systems, intake manifolds, ignition components, nitrous oxide systems, digital controls and other engine‐dress accessories tailored to both street and competition applications. Holley's products are sold through a network of domestic and international distributors, retailers and directly to professional race teams and hobbyists.

The company's product offerings span mechanical and electronic fuel injection, carburetion, engine management, add‐on power systems and calibration tools.

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