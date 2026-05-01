Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 254.16 and traded as low as GBX 249.50. Hollywood Bowl Group shares last traded at GBX 254.50, with a volume of 221,350 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BOWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 376 price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 440 price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Monday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 394.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 254.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 266.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £432.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Burns sold 158,472 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259, for a total transaction of £410,442.48. Also, insider Asheeka Hyde acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 260 per share, with a total value of £2,600. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,703 shares of company stock worth $1,159,829 and sold 337,043 shares worth $88,008,421. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition. Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested. We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.

Further Reading

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