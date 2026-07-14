Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Short Interest Update

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP - Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 357,269 shares, a growth of 165.8% from the June 15th total of 134,436 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,712 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HBCP shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Home Bancorp from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancorp from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Home Bancorp

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 655 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $41,134.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,019.20. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren E. Guidry sold 1,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $100,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,313.40. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,653 shares of company stock worth $359,063. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 116.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,430 shares of the bank's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 49.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $539.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.64.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $38.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Home Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Home National Bank, a full-service financial institution headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. The company operates as a regional commercial bank serving individuals, small businesses and municipalities across Louisiana and East Texas. Through its network of branches and digital banking platforms, Home Bancorp offers a range of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of its local markets.

The company's core offerings include retail deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as a variety of commercial and consumer lending services.

Further Reading

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