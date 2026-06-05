Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.02 and last traded at $65.91, with a volume of 33092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.41.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.50.

View Our Latest Report on HBCP

Home Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company's 50 day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.67. The company has a market cap of $512.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.50.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $38.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Home Bancorp's payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $65,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 63,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,129,370.19. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren E. Guidry sold 1,600 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $100,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,163,313.40. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 5,653 shares of company stock worth $359,063 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,771 shares of the bank's stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 80.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the bank's stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,749 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,669 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Home National Bank, a full-service financial institution headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. The company operates as a regional commercial bank serving individuals, small businesses and municipalities across Louisiana and East Texas. Through its network of branches and digital banking platforms, Home Bancorp offers a range of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of its local markets.

The company's core offerings include retail deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as a variety of commercial and consumer lending services.

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