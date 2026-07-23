Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This is a 9.5% increase from Home BancShares's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Home BancShares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Home BancShares has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Home BancShares to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Get Home BancShares alerts: Sign Up

Home BancShares Price Performance

HOMB stock opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.68. Home BancShares has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $31.18.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.10%.The firm had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Home BancShares will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home BancShares Company Profile

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company based in Conway, Arkansas, operating through its primary subsidiary, Home Bank, National Association. Founded in March 1999, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and public entities. These services encompass deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and wealth management solutions.

The company's core products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts, as well as a variety of loan offerings such as commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, agricultural lending, and residential mortgages.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home BancShares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home BancShares wasn't on the list.

While Home BancShares currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here