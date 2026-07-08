Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired Rep. Lloyd Doggett

Representative Lloyd Doggett (Democratic-Texas) recently bought shares of The Home Depot, Inc. NYSE: HD. In a filing disclosed on July 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Home Depot stock on June 18th.

Representative Lloyd Doggett also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries NYSE: PPG on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines NYSE: IBM on 6/10/2026.

on 6/10/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson NYSE: JNJ on 6/9/2026.

on 6/9/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG on 5/15/2026.

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Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $345.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $344.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.10 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, June 29th. HSBC lowered their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Curio Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

About Representative Doggett

Lloyd Doggett (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas' 37th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Doggett (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas' 37th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Lloyd Doggett was born in Austin, Texas. Doggett graduated from Austin High School in 1964. He earned a B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin in 1967 and a J.D. from the University of Texas in 1970. Doggett's career experience includes working as an adjunct professor with the University of Texas School of Law. In the 116th Congress, Doggett served on the House Ways & Means Committee, and he co-founded the House Prescription Drug Taskforce.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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