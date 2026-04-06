Home Improvement Stocks To Watch Today - April 6th

Home Depot, Lowe's Companies, Masco, Medallion Financial, Jewett-Cameron Trading, and ToughBuilt Industries are the seven Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that sell products or services for residential repair, renovation, and maintenance — including home improvement retailers, manufacturers of building materials and appliances, toolmakers, and remodeling contractors. Investors watch this sector because its revenue and stock performance tend to track housing market activity, consumer discretionary spending, interest rates, and renovation cycles, making it sensitive to seasonality and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.
Home Depot (HD)
The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.
Read Our Latest Research Report on HD
Lowe's Companies (LOW)
Lowe's Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW
Masco (MAS)
Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MAS
Medallion Financial (MFIN)
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MFIN
Jewett-Cameron Trading (JCTC)
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.
Read Our Latest Research Report on JCTC
ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT)
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TBLT
Featured Stories
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.
While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
We are about to experience the greatest A.I. boom in stock market history...
Thanks to a pivotal economic catalyst, specific tech stocks will skyrocket just like they did during the "dot com" boom in the 1990s.
That’s why, we’ve hand-selected 7 tiny tech disruptor stocks positioned to surge.
Right now, we’re staring down the barrel of a true once-in-a-lifetime moment. As an investment opportunity, this kind of breakthrough doesn't come along every day.
- The first pick is a tiny under-the-radar A.I. stock that's trading for just $3.00. This company already has 98 registered patents for cutting-edge voice and sound recognition technology... And has lined up major partnerships with some of the biggest names in the auto, tech, and music industry... plus many more.
- The second pick presents an affordable avenue to bolster EVs and AI development…. Analysts are calling this stock a “buy” right now and predict a high price target of $19.20, substantially more than its current $6 trading price.
- Our final and favorite pick is generating a brand-new kind of AI. It's believed this tech will be bigger than the current well-known leader in this industry… Analysts predict this innovative tech is gearing up to create a tidal wave of new wealth, fueling a $15.7 TRILLION market boom.
And the window to get in on the ground-floor — maximizing profit potential from this expected market surge — is closing quickly...
Simply click the link below to get the names and tickers of the 7 small stocks with potential to make investors very, very happy.
Get This Free Report