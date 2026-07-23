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HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:HTB)

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
HomeTrust Bancshares logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • HomeTrust Bancshares declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on August 27 to shareholders of record on August 13. The dividend implies an annualized yield of about 1.2%.
  • The company also reported solid quarterly results, posting EPS of $0.94 versus the consensus estimate of $0.89. It said net margin was 22.78% and return on equity was 11.25%.
  • HTB shares rose slightly on the announcement, trading up 0.3% to $48.39. The stock is near the upper end of its 52-week range and has a market cap of about $813 million.
  • Five stocks we like better than HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:HTB - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, August 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:HTB traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $48.39. 134,578 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock's 50-day moving average is $47.86. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NYSE:HTB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 11.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HomeTrust Bancshares

In other news, EVP Kristin Y. Powell sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $46,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,214.10. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,904 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $180,247.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 105,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,886,078.76. The trade was a 3.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $2,794,550. 11.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTB. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth $37,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a regional community bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services. Through its subsidiary bank, the company offers traditional deposit and lending products, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential mortgages, home equity lending, and business loans. HomeTrust also delivers treasury management and payment services for small and midsize businesses, along with digital banking tools to support day-to-day account access and payments.

The company’s product set extends beyond core banking to include wealth management and trust services, commercial real estate financing, and specialized lending for agriculture and construction where relevant to local markets.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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