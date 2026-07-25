Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Honda Motor from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Honda Motor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Honda Motor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Get Honda Motor alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HMC

Institutional Trading of Honda Motor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 66.2% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 916 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company's stock.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of HMC stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. Honda Motor has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($5.74) by $1.50. Honda Motor had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $36.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.99 billion. Honda Motor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.278-1.278 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. is a global manufacturer and mobility company headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Japan, founded in 1948 by Soichiro Honda and Takeo Fujisawa. The company's core businesses include the design, manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, along with a diverse portfolio of power products, engines and related components. Honda also operates in aviation through Honda Aircraft Company and offers financial services that support vehicle sales and leasing.

In automobiles, Honda is known for a range of passenger cars, crossovers and light trucks, and in motorcycles it is one of the world's leading producers by volume and model breadth.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Honda Motor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Honda Motor wasn't on the list.

While Honda Motor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here