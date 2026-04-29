Honest (HNST) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Honest to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $76.24 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 4:45 PM ET.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.23). Honest had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%.The business had revenue of $88.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.57 million. On average, analysts expect Honest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Honest Stock Performance

NASDAQ HNST opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Honest has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.16 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81.

Honest declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Honest

In other Honest news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 22,556 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $64,284.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 725,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,068,165.20. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dorria L. Ball sold 15,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $43,032.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 432,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,232,040.75. The trade was a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,894 shares of company stock worth $546,898. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honest

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,916 shares of the company's stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,734 shares of the company's stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 1,392.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,073 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,971 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HNST. Wall Street Zen cut Honest from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Research raised Honest from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Honest in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Honest

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc NASDAQ: HNST is an American consumer goods firm specializing in eco-friendly and responsibly formulated products for babies, personal care, beauty and home cleaning. The company emphasizes transparency in ingredient sourcing and product safety, positioning itself in the premium segment of mass-market retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Honest was founded in 2011 by actress Jessica Alba and environmental health advocate Christopher Gavigan with a mission to offer parents household and baby care items free from harsh chemicals and synthetic fragrances.

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