Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Raised to "Hold" at Sanford C. Bernstein

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

HON has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $246.63.

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Honeywell International Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of HON opened at $205.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $186.76 and a 12 month high of $248.18. The stock's 50 day moving average is $222.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.32. The firm has a market cap of $130.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Honeywell International's stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 29th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 26th.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 378,454 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $85,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $412,000. First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $7,352,000. Finally, Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

Honeywell International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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