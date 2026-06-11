Free Trial
→ Before you buy SpaceX shares, consider this alternative approach (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Raised to "Hold" at Sanford C. Bernstein

Written by MarketBeat
June 11, 2026
Honeywell International logo with Multi-Sector Conglomerates background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Honeywell International to a Hold rating, adding to a mixed but generally constructive analyst backdrop for the stock.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mostly positive overall, with MarketBeat data showing 13 Buy ratings, 9 Hold ratings, and 1 Sell rating, alongside an average target price of $246.63.
  • Honeywell shares were down 4.6% to $205.88, and the company also announced a 1-for-2 reverse split set to take effect before the market opens on June 29.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

HON has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $246.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of HON opened at $205.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $186.76 and a 12 month high of $248.18. The stock's 50 day moving average is $222.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.32. The firm has a market cap of $130.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Honeywell International's stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 29th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 26th.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 378,454 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $85,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $412,000. First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $7,352,000. Finally, Financial Solutions Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

Honeywell International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

About Honeywell International

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Honeywell International Right Now?

Before you consider Honeywell International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Honeywell International wasn't on the list.

While Honeywell International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
By Ryan Hasson | June 4, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before the July 4
3 Stocks With Fresh Catalysts to Watch Before the July 4
By Chris Markoch | June 8, 2026
AI Server Earnings: Wall Street Sees One Clear Standout
AI Server Earnings: Wall Street Sees One Clear Standout
By Leo Miller | June 5, 2026
IREN's 800MW Bet Flips the AI Power Switch
IREN's 800MW Bet Flips the AI Power Switch
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 6, 2026
tc pixel
Trump’s Mission to Protect Your 40 Year Legacy
Trump’s Mission to Protect Your 40 Year Legacy
From American Hartford Gold (Ad)
The Great AI Server Rotation Puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer in Focus
The Great AI Server Rotation Puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer in Focus
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 4, 2026
CrowdStrike Earnings Beat Sparks Selloff—Buy the Dip?
CrowdStrike Earnings Beat Sparks Selloff—Buy the Dip?
By Chris Markoch | June 6, 2026
Forget ChatGPT — This $57 Billion AI Trend Will Make Investors Rich
Forget ChatGPT — This $57 Billion AI Trend Will Make Investors Rich
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 3 Stocks Win the AI Buildout.
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 3 Stocks Win the AI Buildout.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These Stocks REFUSE to Be Ignored. One Was Up 3300% In ONE Day.
These Stocks REFUSE to Be Ignored. One Was Up 3300% In ONE Day.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines