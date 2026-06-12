Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Receives "Outperform" Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $275.00 target price on the conglomerate's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.24% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Honeywell International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $246.92.

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Honeywell International Stock Up 2.7%

Honeywell International stock traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.96. The stock had a trading volume of 813,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $186.76 and a fifty-two week high of $248.18. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $222.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Honeywell International shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, June 29th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 26th.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The business's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,161,731 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $12,322,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,413 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its position in Honeywell International by 22,704.6% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 53,209,042 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $10,380,552,000 after buying an additional 52,975,716 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,677,082 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $6,179,882,000 after buying an additional 1,031,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,425,421 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $3,789,706,000 after buying an additional 879,309 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,716,647 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $3,066,520,000 after buying an additional 120,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Honeywell International

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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