Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.280-2.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0 billion-$5.1 billion. Honeywell International also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.050-2.200 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $269.40 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $490.00 to $245.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $257.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $232.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $196.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.24. The company has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.15.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.Honeywell International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.280-2.430 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

Key Honeywell International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Honeywell reported second-quarter earnings and revenue well above Wall Street expectations, with EPS of $4.52 versus $1.80 expected and sales of $9.72 billion versus $5.02 billion estimated. The beat suggests solid underlying demand and strong execution in the quarter. Honeywell Q2 2026 Press Release

Honeywell reported second-quarter earnings and revenue well above Wall Street expectations, with EPS of $4.52 versus $1.80 expected and sales of $9.72 billion versus $5.02 billion estimated. The beat suggests solid underlying demand and strong execution in the quarter. Positive Sentiment: The company said orders rose 4% and backlog reached about $38 billion, signaling healthy demand visibility after the aerospace spin-off and supporting the view that the remaining business can generate steady results. Honeywell Technologies Reports Second Quarter Results

The company said orders rose 4% and backlog reached about $38 billion, signaling healthy demand visibility after the aerospace spin-off and supporting the view that the remaining business can generate steady results. Neutral Sentiment: Honeywell also described its first post-breakup earnings report as benefiting from resilient demand in industrial and building automation, which reinforces the quality of the core businesses but is mostly an update on the company’s new structure. Reuters article

Honeywell also described its first post-breakup earnings report as benefiting from resilient demand in industrial and building automation, which reinforces the quality of the core businesses but is mostly an update on the company’s new structure. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong quarter, Honeywell’s Q3 and Q4 2026 guidance came in below analyst expectations, including EPS guidance of $2.05-$2.20 for Q3 and $2.28-$2.43 for Q4, with Q3 revenue guidance also below consensus. That weaker outlook may be weighing on the stock. Reuters article

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitlin John LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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