Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $221.34 and traded as high as $231.40. Honeywell International shares last traded at $228.11, with a volume of 3,882,422 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $251.00 to $239.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $268.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $246.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HON

Honeywell International Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $144.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Honeywell International shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 29th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 26th.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio is 67.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,161,731 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $12,322,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,413 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 22,704.6% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 53,209,042 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $10,380,552,000 after purchasing an additional 52,975,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,677,082 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $6,179,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,425,421 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $3,789,706,000 after purchasing an additional 879,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,716,647 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,066,520,000 after buying an additional 120,929 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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