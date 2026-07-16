Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Trading Up 1.6% - Still a Buy?

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $226.40 and last traded at $226.33. Approximately 2,462,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,313,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.84.

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Honeywell International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $490.00 to $245.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $251.00 to $239.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $257.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.6%

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $223.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. Honeywell International's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its position in Honeywell International by 22,704.6% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 53,209,042 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $10,380,552,000 after acquiring an additional 52,975,716 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 15,459.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,057,960 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $791,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,879 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $496,693,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 921.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,042,000 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $398,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $248,040,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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