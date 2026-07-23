Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.050-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9 billion-$5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.2 billion. Honeywell International also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 2.280-2.430 EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $269.40 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Honeywell International to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $257.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $232.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.90. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $196.59 and a 12-month high of $261.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.98 and a 200-day moving average of $226.15.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.Honeywell International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.280-2.430 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

Key Honeywell International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Honeywell reported second-quarter earnings and revenue well above Wall Street expectations, with EPS of $4.52 versus $1.80 expected and sales of $9.72 billion versus $5.02 billion estimated. The beat suggests solid underlying demand and strong execution in the quarter. Honeywell Q2 2026 Press Release

Honeywell reported second-quarter earnings and revenue well above Wall Street expectations, with EPS of $4.52 versus $1.80 expected and sales of $9.72 billion versus $5.02 billion estimated. The beat suggests solid underlying demand and strong execution in the quarter. Positive Sentiment: The company said orders rose 4% and backlog reached about $38 billion, signaling healthy demand visibility after the aerospace spin-off and supporting the view that the remaining business can generate steady results. Honeywell Technologies Reports Second Quarter Results

The company said orders rose 4% and backlog reached about $38 billion, signaling healthy demand visibility after the aerospace spin-off and supporting the view that the remaining business can generate steady results. Neutral Sentiment: Honeywell also described its first post-breakup earnings report as benefiting from resilient demand in industrial and building automation, which reinforces the quality of the core businesses but is mostly an update on the company’s new structure. Reuters article

Honeywell also described its first post-breakup earnings report as benefiting from resilient demand in industrial and building automation, which reinforces the quality of the core businesses but is mostly an update on the company’s new structure. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong quarter, Honeywell’s Q3 and Q4 2026 guidance came in below analyst expectations, including EPS guidance of $2.05-$2.20 for Q3 and $2.28-$2.43 for Q4, with Q3 revenue guidance also below consensus. That weaker outlook may be weighing on the stock. Reuters article

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitlin John LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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